Three-vehicle crash causes major roadblock on Highway 14

A three-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 near Interstate 5 caused major traffic Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to the crash site, just south of Newhall Avenue on the 14 freeway, at 9:16 a.m., according to Chris Thomas, a Fire Department spokesman.

“Three vehicles were involved, with a Jeep into the center divider wall,” he said, adding that there were no injuries and that there was “no call for an ambulance.”

The crash involved a black Mercedes, an unknown sedan and the yellow Jeep, according to the CHP.

Traffic came to a complete standstill as a result and all northbound lanes of Highway 14 appeared to be backed up past Placerita Canyon Road well after 10 a.m., according to a SigAlert. 

