Transients in a car accused of felony forgery, drug possession

Two transients, a man and a woman, were arrested on suspicion of felony forgery and drug charges Thursday after deputies pulled them over for a traffic violation.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were patrolling on Bouquet Canyon Road about 11:30 a.m. Thursday when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation.



Upon making contact with the vehicle’s occupants, deputies discovered that the driver, a 45-year-old man, was driving on a suspended license, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The passenger, a 65-year-old woman, allegedly was found to have an altered California ID, Miller added.



Deputies arrested the man on several narcotics warrants, Miller said.



The woman was arrested on the warrants in addition to felony forgery charges and misdemeanor charges for having possession of methamphetamine, she said.



