Vehicle stikes child near bus stop

A child was reportedly struck by vehicle near a school bus stop near the Park Sierra community on Jakes Way, Wednesday morning.

This is the third pedestrian hit by a vehicle in less than two weeks, and the second child struck in 10 days.

The scene was witnessed by multiple commuters, at the scene of the collision, traveling to and from work and school Wednesday morning.

Yellow school buses were parked on Manzanita Lane, where emergency vehicles blocked off the road to assist the patient.

Lt. Doug Morhoff, watch commander with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said deputies were still on the scene investigating.

“We responded to the 27300 block of Jakes Way that involved a vehicle vs. a pedestrian where the pedestrian was a child,” Morhoff said.

First responders with Los Angeles County Fire Department from Fire Station 107 arrived on scene around 8:20 a.m. assisting the child on Manzanita Law, in the Park Sierra development.

The child was transported by ambulance from the scene of the collision involving one unidentified driver, according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher with LACoFD.

“We got the call at 8:14 (a.m.), they reported that it was near a bus,” said Pickett, “ they transported the patient to a local hospital about 8:30.”

The condition of the child is unknown at this time, according to officials. The driver and the vehicle were not identified by law enforcement officials, who are still investigating the cause of the collision.

The two other pedestrians struck by vehicles in the month of December, including a fatal collision. The first pedestrian, a child was struck at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive on Dec. 9 in front of Bridgeport Elementary School. The second pedestrian, 69-year-old Heidi Levy, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Gold Canyon Drive in Saugus.

