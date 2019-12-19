Water-dumping copters ‘knock down’ brush fire in less than 10 minutes

Two water-dumping helicopters doused a small brush fire north of Pyramid Lake Thursday morning, within 10 minutes of being dispatched to it.



Fire off of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Templin Highway, was reported at 11 a.m.



By 11:10 a.m., water had been dumped on it twice, fire officials said.



The fire, named the “Fisher Incident,” was described as moving slowly uphill.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:01 a.m.



“We had two helicopters make two drops and knock down the main body of the fire,” Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson said.



The fire burned less than a quarter-acre.



