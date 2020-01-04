10th gas station to open in Castaic. Dan Watson/ The Signal

Gas station development to be discussed in Castaic

A public hearing Monday is scheduled to address the proposed development of a gas station in Castaic. 

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Castaic Union School District Offices, which are located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia. 

This gas station would be the 10th station in the Castaic community. 

Castaic residents will have the opportunity to speak on the development and ask questions at the hearing. 

The public hearing starts at 7 p.m. in the Castaic Union School District Offices at 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia.

Advertisement

Vivianna Shields

Vivianna Shields

For The Signal, Vivianna Shields covers county and health news in the Santa Clarita Valley and paginates for print issues. Vivianna is a Canyon Country local who graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2019. Know about something newsworthy? Let’s chat! [email protected]

Latest Stories