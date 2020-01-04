Gas station development to be discussed in Castaic

A public hearing Monday is scheduled to address the proposed development of a gas station in Castaic.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Castaic Union School District Offices, which are located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia.

This gas station would be the 10th station in the Castaic community.

Castaic residents will have the opportunity to speak on the development and ask questions at the hearing.

