American Cancer Society Discovery Shop seeks donations upon opening

Ahead of the planned opening for the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Saugus, volunteers are seeking donations from the community through a donation drive.

Their first drive is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with additional efforts set for Jan. 17-18.

“We will be accepting gently used clothing, accessories, jewelry and home decor,” said Josette Guidos, manager of the Santa Clarita Discovery Shop. “Please reach out to me personally if you wish to donate furniture.”

All donations made to the shop are tax-deductible.

For the past 50 years, Discovery Shops have helped support the fight against cancer through the sale of high-quality, gently used and donated merchandise, according to the American Cancer Society website.

“I’ve been a part of the American Cancer Society for the past 14 years and currently manage three Discovery Shop locations,” said Guidos. “This cause is important to me.”

In addition to the donations, the shop is seeking volunteers.

“We are volunteer-driven,” said Guidos. “We’re looking for volunteers who can help with customer service, processing donations, merchandising and more.”

The shop is located in the Bouquet Center on Bouquet Canyon and Newhall Ranch Road, next to the Ross and Vons.

“We do not have an official date for our opening, but we are hoping to open for the first week of February,” Guidos said.

If you are interested in volunteering or want additional information, email Josette Guidos at [email protected].