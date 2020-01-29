Arroyo Seco cancels annual showcase

As a result of the fires and the Saugus High School shooting last year, administration, staff and students of Arroyo Seco Junior High School have decided to cancel the eighth-grade showcase, which takes place annually in spring.

In a newsletter mailed to “Friends of Seco,” Principal Andy Keyne stated the showcase would put “undue pressure on our students this year as they prepare for their transition from junior high to high school.”

Keyne did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, said there wouldn’t be an adequate amount of time to put on a suitable showcase.

“Because of the fires and the shooting that happened last year, a lot of instructional time was lost,” said Caldwell. “It will definitely come back next year.”

Keyne said in the newsletter that efforts need to be directed on nurturing students and staff while focusing on well-being. The showcase, which has been a tradition for more than 20 years, is expected to continue during the 2020-21 school year.