Castaic Town Council discusses opening leadership

Following the resignation of Don Frost, former Castaic Town Council member, the Castaic Town Council announced a vacant seat on its board Wednesday, along with a new slate of officers and a brief discussion about the proposed gas station development.

The board unanimously voted to have Bob Lewis serve as president and Jessica Chambers as vice president. Jim D’Addario remains treasurer, and Eric Larson is to serve another term as secretary.

Vacant spot to be filled

With a vacancy in representation for Region 5, which includes Castaic east of Interstate 5 and north of Lake Hughes Road, the council will conduct a special election on Saturday, March 14 to fill the spot.

“Applicants have to be 18, registered to vote and have lived in the community for at least a year,” said Lewis. “There is also a $50 filing fee.”

The application is available on the Castaic Town Council website: castaictowncouncil.org.

Applications are due or postmarked by Monday, Feb. 3. Further instructions, pertaining to the application, are provided on their site under the “Council” tab.

Proposed gas station

At the start of the meeting, Lewis made an announcement confirming that the board will not be discussing the gas station development on the southwest corner of Lake Hughes Road and Castaic Road, at Wednesday’s meeting.

“So that project as far as being presented in Town Council, is currently on hold,” said Lewis. “It will be continued on a later date if the developer wants to continue the project.”

The announcement prompted about a dozen residents to leave the meeting.

However, Stephanie English, senior field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, spoke briefly about the development and welcomed the crowd to call her office for additional questions.

“We are getting your calls and emails and Supervisor (Kathryn) Barger understands,” said English. “However, that area is zoned for commercial use, so we do not have the authority as a board office to say that they cannot build there.”

“The only thing we can do at this point is ask to make the sign smaller,” English added.

For additional questions regarding the gas station development, residents can call Stephanie English at 661-287-3657.