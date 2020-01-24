CBS Film Series presents ‘Marianna & Leonard Words of Love’

Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will be presenting “Marianna & Leonard Words of Love” at the synagogue Feb. 16 beginning at noon.

Popcorn and lunch will be offered during and after the movie. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win a $25 gift card of their choosing.

CBS is encouraging attendees to bring their friends to receive an extra raffle ticket.

“Marianna & Leonard Words of Love,” directed by Nick Broomfield, tells the love story of two people on a Greek island in the 1960s and their internal struggles as their relationship grows.

Cost of attendance is $5 per ticket and a reservation is required, which can be made by either calling the synagogue at 661-254-2411 or emailing the film series at [email protected]

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.