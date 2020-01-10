Chase bank robbery suspect arrested

A San Fernando man suspected of robbing a Santa Clarita bank Monday has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.

Forrest Colby Rowe, 49, was taken into custody on Thursday, four days after he is believed to have walked into the Chase bank on the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. and robbed the establishment.

According to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller, the suspect allegedly handed a demand note to the teller in which he claimed to have a gun.

The suspect, described as a 50-year-old man wearing a black baseball cap and black hoodie, fled on foot after being provided with an unknown amount of money, Miller added.

Deputies began to canvas the area looking for the suspect, although he remained outstanding.

According to officials with the FBI, who handle all bank robberies within the United States, the suspect was tracked down and arrested on Thursday.

“He … will be charged,” FBI spokesman Rukelt Dalberis said on Friday. “It is my understanding that sheriff’s (deputies) had taken the suspect into custody initially.”

Sheriff’s officials at the Walnut/Diamond Bar Sheriff’s Station confirmed Friday evening they had found and apprehended the suspect within their jurisdiction, and booked him shortly after midnight on Thursday, and he was being housed in their jail.

Sheriff’s officials did not elaborate on the circumstances behind Rowe’s capture as of the publication of this story.

Although the criminal complaint for Rowe was not immediately available Friday, Deputy Maria Lucero at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said at least one of Rowe’s charges was listed as felonious robbery. Lucero did not know if Rowe would have further charges levied against him as the case unfolds.

Lucero said Rowe will appear in court on Monday for his arraignment in the Pomona Municipal Courthouse.

“His bail is $1 million,” Lucero said.