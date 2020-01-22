City announces 2020 Cowboy Festival

The city of Santa Clarita has announced its 27th annual Cowboy Festival is set for April 18-19 at William S. Hart Park, and the city is seeking volunteers.

General admission tickets to the main festival at the park are free for all visitors, who will have a chance to see living history entertainers and performances across five stages, and shop from food and Western gear vendors.

The event will also feature the annual Chili Cook-Off, where judges will select a winning chef recipe Saturday, April 18.

In addition to the festival, separate ticketed tours and performances will be hosted by Rancho Camulos, Friends of Hart Park and the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.

These special ticketed events include the Californio Fiesta De Rancho Camulos, a concert featuring seven-time Western Music Association “Entertainer of the Year” Dave Stamey, and the Cowboy Dance with Syd Masters and the Swingers. Featured events also include the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Tour, featuring a shuttle that will provide tours of famous filming locations from the movie; a concert by Garth Guy, The Ultimate Tribute to Garth Brooks; and a historical bus tour of the SCV.

Leading up to the Cowboy Festival, the Walk of Western Stars will unveil its 2020 inductees on Thursday, April 16. This event will commemorate the inductees’ contributions to Western entertainment history by immortalizing their names in bronze and terrazzo tile, stamped into the streets of Old Town Newhall. There will also be an induction ceremony with a limited number of tickets that will include dinner and presentations.

The city is also looking for volunteers to staff the Cowboy Festival and is currently recruiting for festival greeters, activity helpers, ushers and more. To learn more about volunteering, contact Volunteer Engagement Program Supervisor Tess Simgen at 661-250-3726.

Details and ticket information for special events taking place as part of the Cowboy Festival will be made available in early February. To learn more about the festival, visit CowboyFestival.org.