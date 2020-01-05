Crash slows traffic in Canyon Country

A two-vehicle traffic collision slowed traffic in Canyon Country Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a collision near the intersection of Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road just before 4 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Felix Martinez was at Autozone ordering some parts when he looked out the window to witness the collision.

“I noticed the truck pull out, then the Mustang came through and they collided,” Martinez said. “The truck was coming out of the parking lot and the Mustang was going straight on Whites Canyon.”

An ambulance was called to the scene of the incident as paramedics worked to administer medical treatment to one of the involved parties.

Only one lane of traffic was moving through the southbound lanes of Whites Canyon Road as first responders worked to clear the scene.