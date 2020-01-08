Deputies arrest three after observing “suspicious” man

While sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the 27000 block on The Old Road Tuesday morning around 12 a.m., they observed a “suspicious” man approaching different patrons at gas pumps, and the incident resulted in three arrests, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release.

“When deputies ran a license plate check on the man’s vehicle, it came back that the registered owner of the vehicle had an active warrant in the system,” the release says.

Upon deputies approaching the vehicle, there were two more men in the vehicle. One man confirmed to the deputies that there was a warrant for his arrest, the release says.

Austin Burrel, Christopher Marcos Enciso and Thomas James Jimenez, all of Bakersfield, were detained around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s booking log.

“While talking to the men, deputies noticed narcotics, heroin and meth, in the vehicle,” said the release. “Upon further investigation, deputies found a load of merchandise suspected to be stolen, coupled with a loaded firearm.”

Burrel was held in lieu of $3,000 bail while Jimenez’s bail was at $21,250. Because Enciso was a convicted felon, he was hit with $225,000 bail, the booking log says.

