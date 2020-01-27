Deputies investigate reported theft of lingerie, beauty items

Deputies are investigating reports of a possible theft that occurred at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Monday.

The call of the theft, which is believed to have occurred at Victoria’s Secret, came in at approximately 2 p.m.

“Three suspects stole a bunch of lingerie and beauty items,” said Lt. Doug Morhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Morhoff described the suspects as two females and one male.

The suspects have not yet been detained, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The dollar amount of items stolen was not immediately available as of the publication of this article.