Detectives continue to seek answers, search Saugus shooter’s home

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the home of the deceased Saugus High School shooter earlier this month.

The search was conducted at the home where Nathaniel Berhow lived with his mother in Saugus on Jan. 8, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Homicide Bureau.

“We did serve a search warrant,” said Dean, “just to look further into the case.”

The home of Berhow, who was identified as the shooter who killed two students and wounded three others before turning his .45-caliber handgun on himself, also was searched in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms tracked down six firearms associated with the shooter.

On Tuesday, Dean declined to say what, if any items were recovered from the home in the most recent search, which occurred nearly two months after the shooting.

“It’s a sealed search warrant. At this point, we know how it happened,” Dean said, in reference to the fatal shooting. “Now, we’re looking for the ‘why.’”

Detectives also did not know specifically the way in which Berhow was able to come into possession of the gun he used, Dean said.

“We’re still waiting on a lot of electronic and digital information,” said Dean. He declined to discuss whether criminal charges could be pending.

.

“At this time, we haven’t presented a case to the (Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office) about the mom,” he said.

Berhow’s mother had dropped him off at school the morning of Thursday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said in the days following the shooting.