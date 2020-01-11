Fire airlifts one from San Francisquito Motorway

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a report of an ATV crash on San Francisquito Motorway and Tapia Motorway, which resulted in one person being airlifted Saturday night, according to fire officials.

“They are going to do an airlift and hoist the person, but they are still on scene as of now,” said Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett at 6:32 p.m.

Fire received the call at 5:36 p.m., and first units were on the scene by 6:06 p.m., Pickett said.

Search and rescue was initially called, but later cancelled before its arrival.

“We have a reported ATV crash,” said Pickett. “It is an isolated area and we needed help locating the person.”

The nature and severity of the person’s injuries were not immediately available at this time

