Fire victim to host nondenominational prayer meeting

After her home burned down in the Tick Fire last October, Becky Combes felt it was only right to host a gathering in which fire victims could share their stories.

Though it took a few months to get her property ready for guests, Combes is now inviting all of those affected by the Tick Fire, along with any other Santa Clarita Valley residents who’d like to attend, to “United in Prayer,” the start of a series of nondenominational prayer meetings, on Friday.

“I really want to share my tragedy, and I would like to do that by starting a free prayer group,” she said.

After facing what she describes “a fiery inferno of flames, like tidal waves,” Combes wants to share her personal testimonial of the fire, which she believes she only survived with the help of her “guardian angel.”

The meetings are set to be held in Combes’ hillside garden, where attendees of all different faiths can share their experiences with the Tick Fire or with the Lord, and join in prayer for the nation, its leaders, first responders and the military, as well as anyone in need of assistance.

“I don’t know how many will come, but we will do it even if only one or two or three (show up),” Combes added.

Those interested in attending are advised to wear tennis shoes, a jacket and a hat and bring a folding chair and water. Attendees are also welcome to bring food if they choose.

United in Prayer is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. on Friday, and then continue each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at the Combes property, located at 15000 Baker Canyon Road. To RSVP, email Becky Combes at [email protected].