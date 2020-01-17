First responders of Saugus Shooting recognized by Hart District

During the first William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting of the year, three of the first responders to the Nov. 14 shooting at Saugus High School were recognized by the superintendent and board members.

Detective Dan Finn of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Gus Ramirez of the Los Angeles Police Department and Officer Sean Ynez of the Inglewood Police Department were given Certifications of Recognition by the governing board Wednesday evening.

“We are honored to present each of you with a certificate in recognition for your bravery and selfless actions in putting the safety and security of Saugus High School students and staff above your own,” said Vicki Engbrecht, superintendent of the district.

As the first responders collected their certificates, they received a standing ovation by spectators and the board members. The first responders brought their friends and family, who were recognized by Linda Storli, board president, and given a round of applause for giving support to their law enforcement family member.

“All three of these men exemplify what is meant by the word ‘hero’ and we are honored to have them as members of our community and outstanding representatives of three law enforcement agencies,” said Engbrecht.