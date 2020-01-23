Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant: ‘Best is yet to come’

According to Santa Clarita resident Miranda Cunha, fame runs in her blood. From an early age, Cunha has been drawn to the spotlight.

After a memorable audition on “America’s Got Talent” in 2016, Cunha says that “the best is yet to come.”

‘America’s Got Talent’

On Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” Cunha performed “Bésame Mucho” while belly dancing with a veil, and ultimately received three yes votes, advancing her to the next level. While on stage, she welcomed an important guest to the stage to act as the centerpiece of the performance — judge Simon Cowell.

Producers urged Cunha to bring a judge from the panel on stage, Cunha says.

Miranda Cunha auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” in 2016. America’s Got Talent/NBC

“I couldn’t bring Howie Mandel because he’s a self-claimed germaphobe, so they told me to go for Simon, which I thought would be a piece of cake,” said Cunha.

Once Cowell was on stage, Cunha began singing and wrapping her veil around him.

“I wanted to imitate Carmen Miranda’s dance movements,” said Cunha.

As the dance went on, the remaining judges on the panel smiled broadly as they made eye contact with Cowell. Bringing the performance to an end, Cunha sealed the dance with a kiss.

“So at the very end, I wanted to make it look like I kissed him, but I didn’t,” said Cunha. “To others I say that I don’t kiss and tell.”

Judges Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B advanced Cunha to the next level because they wanted to see her on stage again with Cowell, Mandel said during the audition.

“Being a performer on stage is natural for me, but being just a civilian is foreign,” said Cunha.

Life in Santa Clarita

Since her time on the show, Cunha has given performances all over the community, including at the Bella Vida senior center.

“I sing opera there and everyone there loves it,” said Cunha. “I try to go as often as I can because I love going there to sing and perform.”

In addition to singing opera in eight different languages, she’s also a rock and roll, blues and jazz singer. Cunha hopes to continue singing and dancing, but believes she has saved the best for last.

“I’m looking forward to moving in with my partner and starting a family with him,” said Cunha. “I want to have a family life.”

After a lifetime of travelling, Cunha has finally settled in Santa Clarita and sees it as her home.

“I’ve lived all over the world and there is no place like Santa Clarita,” said Cunha. “This where I want my story to be told.”