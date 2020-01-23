Hart District superintendent moves up retirement date

Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.

“She is going to be sorely missed,” said Linda Storli, president of the board. “She was wonderful for the district. We knew she was going to retire but we were hoping it would be later rather than sooner.”

Before becoming superintendent, Engbrecht began teaching in the district in 1976 at Sierra Vista Junior High School, teaching English for 17 years before teaching at Saugus High School for a short period of time. During this time, she was named District Teacher of the Year, as well as Los Angeles County District Teacher of the Year.

She became dean of students at Canyon High School in 1991, then eventually moved into the principal position in 1997. From there, Engbrecht began a position as director of curriculum for the Hart District in 2002, then became assistant superintendent of education services before being promoted to deputy superintendent in 2007.

“As a superintendent she’s been amazingly understanding,” said Storli. “If you hire from outside the district, it can take about three to four years to learn the culture and the district, but she already knew it.”

After she became superintendent in 2015, the district attained a graduation rate of 95%, and was named a California Exemplary District in 2019.

Hart District Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman is expected to step into the superintendent position after Engbrecht’s last day.