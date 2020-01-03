Henry Mayo offers diabetes-prevention program

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is offering a 12-month diabetes-prevention program to the community to help those who are at risk of developing the disease.

PreventT2, a lifestyle-change program, is led by lifestyle coaches and athletic trainers. Participants in the program will learn how to make lasting changes such as losing weight, being more active and managing stress, according to the Henry Mayo news release.

“The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type-2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers,” said Kim Brown, Henry Mayo Community Education Diabetes Prevention Program coordinator and lifestyle coach for the Diabetes Prevention Program.

Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have fully recognized the program.

Prediabetes are individuals with higher blood glucose levels than normal. According to the news release, people with prediabetes, are five times more likely to develop type-2 diabetes.

“One-in-three adults has prediabetes, and nine out of 10 of these people don’t know they have it,” said Charmine Navarro, Henry Mayo’s Community Education program coordinator. “The need for prevention has never been greater.”

For the first six months of the program, there are three meetings a month and in the last half there are two a month. Registration is required and participants must meet certain criteria to qualify.

Criteria includes: being over 45 years of age, being overweight, family history of type-2 diabetes, physically active less than three times per week or having been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy, the news release says.

“The goal of this program is to help prevent Type-2 Diabetes for a population most at risk with prediabetes,” said Lilly Novak, Henry Mayo community outreach coordinator. “It is important that Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital offers this program to improve the health and wellness of the community we serve.”

After enrolling into the program for $125, participants will also have a one-month pass to Henry Mayo Fitness and Health.

The first meeting of the program is scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m..

Call 661.200.2300 or visit henrymayo.com/diabetesprevention for more information.