Hiker hoisted off Vasquez Rocks

A stranded hiker was hoisted from Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a request for public assistance at 10:40 a.m. on the 10700 block of Escondido Canyon Road at Vasquez Rocks, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

“It looks like somebody was just in a place they couldn’t get out of; they weren’t injured,” Flores added. “So, we have a copter out there to hoist them.”

Copter 15 arrived on scene to hoist the hiker from the rocks to safety just after 11 a.m.