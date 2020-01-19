Hiker hoisted off Vasquez Rocks

Los Angeles County Fire Copter 15 File Art. Cory Rubin/The Signal

A stranded hiker was hoisted from Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a request for public assistance at 10:40 a.m. on the 10700 block of Escondido Canyon Road at Vasquez Rocks, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

“It looks like somebody was just in a place they couldn’t get out of; they weren’t injured,” Flores added. “So, we have a copter out there to hoist them.”

Copter 15 arrived on scene to hoist the hiker from the rocks to safety just after 11 a.m.

