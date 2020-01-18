Homicide detectives investigating death in Saugus home

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his home on the 19000 block of Via Joyce Drive in Saugus on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the LASD Information Bureau.

“Detectives are still investigating, and there’s been no update from the handling unit,” said Erin Liu, deputy public information officer for the bureau.

The identity of the decedent was not immediately available as the death is part of an ongoing investigation, according to Kelli Blanchard of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office have yet to determine a cause of death, but no evidence of foul play was found at the scene, according to the release.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added when it’s available.