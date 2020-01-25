Inclusive Playground opens in Canyon Country

The playground on the lower lot of the Canyon Country Park has been transformed into a playground, three times the size of the previous playground, where children of all abilities can play.

On Saturday morning, the community and city officials celebrated the playground’s opening with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting in Canyon Country.

“People of all abilities can learn and play in the same environment,” said Cameron Smyth, Mayor of the city of Santa Clarita. “We would not have this project if it weren’t for input from the community.”

A new inclusive play area was opened to the public Saturday morning at Canyon Country Park. January 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

What sets this playground aside from other parks in the city are the features the playground offers to fulfill any child’s wish of playing on a playset. For example, the park includes wheelchair accessible entrances so children with disabilities also have the opportunity to play on a playset.

The play area was designed with Western Elements to align with Santa Clarita’s heritage, but more contemporary elements were included too. Near the playground was a station where children could play the xylophone and bongos.

“Thank you for having this vision because I believe every child deserves a great childhood,” said State Senator Scott Wilk. “I’m very excited about this park.”

Members of the Santa Clarita City Council cut the ribbon at the new inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park Saturday morning. Councilman Bill Miranda cuts the ribbon while Cameron Smyth holds a ceremonial pair of scissors and Marsha McLean holds the bow. January 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Following the ribbon-cutting, children ran towards the playset to break in the playground for the first time. Children were seen with broad smiles as they slid down different slides and explored the playground in its entirety.

“I think there are so many children who have been left out at traditional parks, so to have this available to us is great,” said Sarah Wilde, a parent attending the event with her children. “This is our park and it has been closed since September, so my children are excited to go and play at the new park.”