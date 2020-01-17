John Musella joins Forbes Agency Council

John Musella, president and chief strategist of The Musella Group, a full-service communications and public affairs firm, has been selected to join the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.



“We are honored to welcome John Musella into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Agency Council, in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”



Musella’s professional experience was reviewed by a committee, ensuring he met certain criteria for acceptance, such as a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.



“I am pleased to be joining such a high-level group of professional leaders in the communications field from across the nation,” Musella said in a prepared statement. “Having worked in this industry for more than two decades, I have seen how we communicate change dramatically but the importance of telling the story remains as strong as ever.”



As a council member, Musella is set to have access to various opportunities to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum, as well as share business insights in Forbes business articles and Q&A panels.





