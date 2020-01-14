Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita offices awarded for operational excellence

Kaiser Permanente offices in the Santa Clarita Valley were awarded with the Garfield Distinction Award for operational excellence at a ceremony on Jan. 7.

These offices include the Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices.

“This kind of success does not happen overnight,” said Dr. Christian Raigosa, physician-in-charge at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1. “We believe in the importance of community involvement, and that’s really what this is about — continuous improvement for our members, patients and community.”

The award is named after one of the founders of Kaiser Permanente.

“The Garfield Distinction is named in honor of Dr. Garfield, whose commitment to continuous improvement, innovation and affordability laid the foundation for Permanente Medicine,” according to the Kaiser news release.

This year was the second year of award recognitions for the Garfield Distinction, said Chelsi Schriver, public affairs representative at Kaiser.

Physicians, employees and leaders in these offices were all recognized for their hard work and dedication to meeting the needs of patients. Additionally, they help create a culture of family and community dedication, the release says.

Since Kaiser’s creation, their mission has remained to be improving the health of the communities they inhabit. This is a mission that has been continued at the offices within the SCV.

“We have had a genuine sense of family from the very beginning, and every physician, employee, and leader in our Santa Clarita Medical Offices has always driven for excellence,” said Dr. Jonathan Scott, physician-in-charge for Kaiser Permanente Canyon Country Medical Offices. “This distinction brings that dedication to fruition.”