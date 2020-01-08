LAPD officer charged with brandishing gun in Valencia road rage incident

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was charged Tuesday with brandishing a gun during a road rage incident in Valencia last month, according to officials.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, of Saugus, faces one felony count of brandishing a gun at a motorist on Dec. 14 on Copper Hill Drive around 5 p.m.

“On Dec. 14, Buruiana, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer allegedly brandished the weapon at a motorist who made a U-turn in front of her while they drove near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road,” read a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies were able to stop the car by the time the suspect had reached the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road.

“If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in county jail,” said the D.A. news release.

The case, according to the District Attorney’s Office, is still under investigation by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Buruiana, whose bail was set at $20,000, was released on bond four hours after her arrest.