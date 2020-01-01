Local students highlight Rose Bowl festivities

Along Valencia’s Mykael Wright in the Rose Bowl game and four Saugus High School students in the Rose Parade, the Santa Clarita Valley was well-represented in Pasadena’s annual tradition.



The local attraction for people lining Pasadena sidewalks were Saugus High School students chosen to be part of the parade.

Saugus High senior Rachel Ramirez, a snare player, junior trumpeter Jason Treanor, sophomore bari saxophonist Benjamin Bartel and freshman trumpeter Hannah Biane were all selected to join the over-200-player band this year.

As the PPD has advised, law enforcement will enforce local and federal laws regarding Unmanned Aircraft Systems, commonly known as drones, during New Year’s Day events in the city of Pasadena.



The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a temporary flight restriction for both the Tournament of Roses parade and the Rose Bowl football game, Eimiller said.



The specific TFR can be found here: Rose Bowl/Parade TFR Law enforcement in attendance will actively monitor the events for illegal UAS/drone use. Information about all federal UAS/drone regulations can be found at the FAA website: www.faa.gov.

[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt