Longtime community benefactor dies at age 76

Gary Condie, the principle of a well-known local accounting firm and a longtime local philanthropist, died Wednesday. He was 76.

Condie, founding shareholder of CPA firm Condie, Thomas & Harbo, was known by many in the Santa Clarita Valley for generously donating his time and money to numerous nonprofit organizations, including the SCV Child & Family Center and the SCV Boys & Girls Club, among many others.

The Signal featured Gary and Myrna Condie two years ago when they celebrated 50 years of marriage. The two met at Utah State University in 1967 and married a week and a half later.

Gary Condie is a past winner of the Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year award, which is given annually to recognize outstanding work with the nonprofit community. He also was a Silver Spur honoree, which is given by College of the Canyons to recognize the college’s most outstanding supporters.

As a founder of the Henry Mayo Newhall Health Foundation, Gary Condie recently spoke at the opening of a new patient tower for the local hospital. He was also a big supporter of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

There will be a viewing at 9:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, with a funeral scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Valencia Stake Center, which is located at 24443 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

