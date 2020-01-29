Man reported walking down Highway 14

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a pedestrian walking down the northbound side of Highway 14, near the Newhall Avenue exit Wednesday night, which resulted in no injuries.

“(The) call stated a man was walking on the southbound side of the freeway,” said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol requested Engine 91, from Los Angeles, to respond to the Newhall Avenue exit of Highway 14, where the engine spent eight minutes at the location, according to Humphrey.

“(There was) no need for an ambulance and emergency medical services (EMS) was cancelled,” said Humphrey.

The call came into the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

“Officers along with the sheriff’s (deputies) located the party,” said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Signal Staff Writers Bobby Block and Vivianna Shields contributed to this report.