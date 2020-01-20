Multi-vehicle traffic collision causes heavy traffic

A multivehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 resulted in all southbound lanes closed for more than two hours Monday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a five-vehicle traffic collision with one vehicle overturned just before 5:30 p.m. near the Highway 14 and Interstate 5 connector, according to Supervisor Imy McBride.

“An overturned truck is in lanes,” added Officer Elizabeth Kravig of the California Highway Patrol just before 7:30 p.m. “All main portion lanes on the southbound (Highway) 14 are closed at this time for an unknown duration.”

All vehicles traveling southbound on Highway 14 were diverted onto the truck lanes to bypass the collision as Caltrans worked to clear debris from the scene.

After being shut down for nearly two and a half hours, all southbound lanes were reopened just after 8 p.m., according to Kravig.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, according to both McBride and Kravig.