No injuries in school bus crash

A two-vehicle traffic collision involving a school bus near, Mitchell Community Elementary School, resulted in no injuries Wednesday morning in Canyon Country.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a collision between a school bus and another vehicle around 8 a.m., on Goodvale Road at Winterdale Drive, according to Spokesman Officer Josh Greengard.

“No children were on board when the crash happened,” Greengard said.

The crash was non-injury and resulted only in property damage, he added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were not called to the scene of the incident.