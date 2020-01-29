No injuries in school bus crash

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision involving a school bus near the intersection of Goodvale Road and Winterdale Drive in Canyon Country around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

A two-vehicle traffic collision involving a school bus near, Mitchell Community Elementary School, resulted in no injuries Wednesday morning in Canyon Country.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a collision between a school bus and another vehicle around 8 a.m., on Goodvale Road at Winterdale Drive, according to Spokesman Officer Josh Greengard.

“No children were on board when the crash happened,” Greengard said.

The crash was non-injury and resulted only in property damage, he added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were not called to the scene of the incident.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS