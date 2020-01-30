Pedestrian struck by car in Valencia

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Valencia Thursday morning. Bobby Block/The Signal

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved around 10:40 a.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway, Lua added.

Lua was unable to confirm whether there were any injuries associated with the incident as of 10:50 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS