Person struck by vehicle on Main Street

A person was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Newhall on Friday, according to officials.

The call came in at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street, according to Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We were on scene by 1:20 p.m. … to a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian,” said Franklin Lopez, a Fire Department spokesman.

The victim, after paramedics had arrived on the scene, was placed onto a stretcher and transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.