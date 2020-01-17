Popping sounds prompts panic at Saugus High

A series of loud popping sounds panicked a group of Saugus High students and prompted alerts from school and sheriff’s officials Friday morning.

“There are no shots fired and the school is safe,” said in a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Facebook post. “The sound was a box being ran over by a school official driving a golf cart.”

While sheriff’s units were at a nearby location on a call around 7:45 a.m., a unit, passing Saugus High School, witnessed students running out of the school.

“He contacted one of the students and found out that they were in a panic because they heard some popping noises,” said Sgt. Lopez, who declined to disclose his first name, from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The campus was always safe,” Lopez said, “and it was a false alarm.”

Once students started running, staff promptly spoke over the PA system to inform students they were safe and it was a false alarm, according to Lopez.

The school district also recently put forth efforts to expand awareness of campus resources for mental health in light of a fatal shooting that took place at Saugus High on Nov. 14.