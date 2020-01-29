Saugus man suspected of attempted carjacking

A Saugus man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of walking up to a vehicle in traffic and attempting to open the car door with the driver still inside.

On Tuesday, according to Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a male victim was stopped at the intersection of Orchard Village Road and 16th Street in Newhall.

While waiting for the red light to turn around 9:30 a.m., the driver spotted a man walking into traffic lanes, according to Somoano.

“The suspect walked to the driver’s door and pulled on the handle, trying to open the victim’s driver side door,” said Somoano via email on Wednesday. “The door was locked and the suspect called for the driver to ‘give him the car.’”

The victim, reportedly afraid that he was being carjacked, then drove off and called 9-1-1.

“Deputies responded and the handling deputy voiced a description, and last seen direction of the suspect,” said Somoano. “Patrol units checking the area located a potential suspect near the area of Baywood Lane and McBean Parkway.”

Deputies then conducted a “field identification,” and the suspect was positively identified by the victim.

Moises Carrillo, 21, was arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking, and was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.