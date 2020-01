Santa Claritans felt a quick jolt Tuesday night as the U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude-3.6 earthquake centered about 2.5 miles north-northeast of Granada Hills.

The earthquake was initially reported at 11:41 p.m., according to the USGS.

Los Angeles County Fire officials confirmed there was no damage reported from the quake as of 11:51 p.m.

“It was very minor,” said Supervisor Imy McBride of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.