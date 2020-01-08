An unidentified driver of an unknown vehicle collided with a fire hydrant causing water to flood Soledad Canyon Road as morning commuters traveling westbound were brought to a crawl as SCV Water crews worked to handle the situation, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Sheared hydrant on Soledad Canyon Road + VIDEO

A sheared fire hydrant led to an extra downpour on Soledad Canyon Road, between Whites Canyon Road and Camp Plenty, on Tuesday morning, after a car ended up on the sidewalk. 

“(The call) came in at 8:06 a.m.,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We were en route, but we did not make it on scene. They closed it at 8:26 a.m., because they called the water company and cancelled us.” 

An SCV Water employee found the sheared hydrant on the scene of the crash. The employee moved the hydrant out of the street so no one would hit it, according to SCV Water officials on the scene.

