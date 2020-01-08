Sheared hydrant on Soledad Canyon Road + VIDEO

A sheared fire hydrant led to an extra downpour on Soledad Canyon Road, between Whites Canyon Road and Camp Plenty, on Tuesday morning, after a car ended up on the sidewalk.

“(The call) came in at 8:06 a.m.,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We were en route, but we did not make it on scene. They closed it at 8:26 a.m., because they called the water company and cancelled us.”

An SCV Water employee found the sheared hydrant on the scene of the crash. The employee moved the hydrant out of the street so no one would hit it, according to SCV Water officials on the scene.

