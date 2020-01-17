Sheriff’s deputies investigate car involved with assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigated a vehicle associated with an assault with a deadly weapon call at Costco on Via Princessa in Santa Clarita Friday afternoon.
Deputies responded just before 3:30 p.m., when a deputy noticed a car that matched the description of a vehicle associated with an assault with a deadly weapon call earlier in the day, according to Sgt. Joel Nebel from SCV Sheriff’s Station.
“The vehicle matched one that was associated with a crime,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez from SCV Sheriff’s Station. “But the suspects involved weren’t the one’s in the vehicle.”
The situation is still being investigated by law enforcement officials, said Nebel.
