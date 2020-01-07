Suspect allegedly steals transport truck

A suspect reportedly stole a transport vehicle in Newhall on Tuesday.

The call came in at approximately 1:50 p.m. on the 23700 block of Newhall Avenue.

“It was a truck and someone took off on it,” said Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “They’re looking for it.”

The suspect then reportedly drove the car onto Highway 14, away from the SCV.

The crime is being considered a vehicle theft, which differs from carjacking, because the transport truck was reportedly not taken by force or fear, Royal said.

Multiple sheriff’s station deputies were on the scene Tuesday afternoon investigating the incident.