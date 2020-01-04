The Canyon to host a Saugus Benefit Concert

To raise money for the victims of the Saugus High School Shooting, The Canyon is partnering with a member in the community to host a Saugus benefit concert with performances from local musicians.

Brent Carpenter, a Saugus resident, created and organized the event, he said. His children were Saugus graduates and he also has other connections to the school after living in Santa Clarita for many years.

“It was an idea and I’ve had the great fortune of working with a lot of great musicians,” said Carpenter. “I called them and as typical musicians, they responded, ‘Yes, where’?”

The concert will feature Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Richard Marx, Gregg Bissonette, Warren Ham, Amy Keys, Jeff Babko and Mick Mahan.

“Tickets will be $40 for seats and $10 for general admission,” said Luanne Nast, vice president of ticketing at The Canyon.

A portion of ticket sales will go towards the victims, according to Carpenter. In addition, there will be a silent auction where the earnings will also be collected and donated.

There will also be a few VIP meet and greets options, too.



The event is open to the public.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 818-879-5016 or visit https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/