Tick Fire not being treated as arson

Arson investigators have said the Tick Fire is not currently considered part of a criminal investigation.

The Tick Fire, which took place in the final week of October, burned more than 4,000 acres of land, destroyed more than two dozen structures and caused the evacuation of 40,000 residents.

While the report on the cause for the fire is not available yet, investigators did say that the Tick Fire is not being treated as an arson investigation, according to Cpt. Scott Crosby at the Los Angeles County Fire Department Arson Investigation unit.

The final report, officials said, would become available in the coming weeks.

The Tick Fire began in a “State Responsibility Area,” or SRA, which is monitored by Cal Fire.

Typically, the state agency would head up the investigation, but in this particular case, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has an agreement with Cal Fire to conduct the investigation, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson/Explosives Detail.