Transient arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, fleeing from deputies

Deputies arrested a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store then fleeing from sheriff’s deputies who gave chase.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a child having been locked in the car at a business parking lot on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller said in a social media post Monday.

One of the responding deputies then reportedly made contact with a suspect believed to have been fleeing through a parking lot after stealing items from a retail store.

“The deputy saw the suspect running and asked her to stop, but she kept running,” said Miller. “After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.”

The suspect, Tashena Boudreau, 33, a transient, was allegedly found with three warrants out for her arrest on theft and narcotics charges.

“She was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia and blank checks that did not belong to her,” Miller said.

Boudreau was arrested on the warrants and on suspicion of multiple charges including robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of blank checks and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, Miller said.

Boudreau was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and was held in lieu of $88,000 bail.