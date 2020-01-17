Wilk announces Capital Fellows program now accepting applications

College graduates interested in receiving hands-on experience working with state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and his committee can now apply for the fellowship.

Wilk announced Wednesday the application period for the 2020-21 California Senate Fellows Program, which the state Senate and the Center for California Studies at California State University, Sacramento jointly operate, will be open through Monday, Feb. 3.

“My office has been assigned a fellow three years in a row. The program opens the door to so many opportunities that I can say first hand, upon its completion, these young people are well-prepared to flourish in any number of career paths,” said Wilk in a statement.

The program offers recent graduates a chance to work full-time on the personal or committee staff of of a senator, as well as partake in academic seminars with legislators, staff, journalists, lobbyists and government officials. Fellows receive a monthly stipend of nearly $2,800 along with full health benefits and six units of graduate credit from the California State University, Sacramento Department of Political Science.

“If you are interested in public policy and want to hit the ground running, this is an amazing opportunity,” said Wilk. “The skills learned as a fellow are invaluable and will provide a great foundation for any number of career and educational choices.”

Anyone who will be at least 20 years of age and a graduate of a four-year college or university by Sept. 1 is eligible to apply. There is no preferred major. Those who have advanced degrees or are in mid-career are also encouraged to apply.

For more information, or to apply, visit the Senate Fellows website at csus.edu/center/center-california-studies/capital-fellows.html.