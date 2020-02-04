4-car collision sends one to the hospital

Personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126 responded to a four-car collision in Valencia Thursday.

The call came in at 3:57 p.m. at the corner of Auto Center Drive and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to LACoFD Spokeswoman Leslie Lua,

One person was sent to the hospital as a report of the crash.

The driver of an SUV is treated and then transported from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Auto Center Drive and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

A tow truck driver wheels a tire out of lanes at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Auto Center Drive and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The driver of an SUV is transported from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Auto Center Drive and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

As crews worked to clear the vehicles from the roadway, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station directed traffic.

There was no update on the status of the patient as of 4:10 p.m.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.