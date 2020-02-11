A few of the SCV’s most romantic restaurants

If you’re like 70 million other Americans, you’re probably planning to spend Valentine’s Day at a restaurant this year. The National Restaurant Association found that about 30% of consumers will celebrate Valentine’s Day by eating out at a restaurant.

Additionally, the association found that 40% of reservations for restaurants were made approximately a week before the holiday. With that said, now is the time to book a reservation with your special someone, so you can experience a night of romantic ambiance and tasty dishes.

Le Chene

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Le Chene, with a standard romantic dinner in the dining hall or murder mystery-themed dinner in the theater.

“We are a great place to go to on Valentine’s Day,” said Juan Alonso, owner of Le Chene. “It is a great time with a romantic ride up the canyon.”

This year, Le Chene is hosting a murder mystery for $145 a ticket, that includes an appetizer, entree, dessert and live entertainment. At this dinner, you’ll be able to eat a delicious meal while simultaneously solving a murder.

If murder mysteries are not for you, enjoy a standard candlelit dinner in the dining hall that gives off the romantic ambiance all couples seek on this holiday. To make reservations, visit lechene.com or call 661-251-4315.

“After dinner, you can stroll in the garden and give your valentine a kiss,” said Alonso.

Le Chene is located at 12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.

Old Town Junction

Celebrate one of the most romantic days of the year in the heart of Old Town Newhall.

Old Town Junction is an up-scale, yet inviting restaurant for a romantic candlelit dinner. From their rustic, yet refined interior, to their impressive variety of dishes, this restaurant aims to cater to a wider range of people.

The restaurant offers two lively environments, that are equally as inviting to guests. Creating a great ambiance is a dining staple at Old Town Junction.

Setting the mood is all important on Valentine’s Day. Old Town Junction offers an upscale, but inviting atmosphere for a candlelit dinner. Bobby Block/ The Signal

On Valentine’s Day weekend, the restaurant will be offering an exclusive menu that will only be available for three days, according to Daniel Otto, co-owner and executive chef at the Old Town Junction.

“We are pretty close to filling our reservations for Valentine’s night, so we decided to expand the dates the menu would be available for others who wanted to try it and miss the crowds,” said Mandy Meeks, general manager at the Old Town Junction.

With staff who are kind and attentive, they make guests feel appreciated even when operating a full house. Make reservations today to secure a spot at this lively joint.

“We are an independent restaurant who focus on hospitality with good food and service,” said Otto.

Old Town Junction is located at 24275 Main St., Santa Clarita.

Newhall Refinery

Newhall Refinery is the place to be this Valentine’s Day weekend. With dishes and desserts that pair perfectly with their craft beers and wines, Newhall Refinery creates a romantic setting for anyone who dines there for the holiday.

“We are going to have live music and a romantic setting for guests,” said Aaron Wood, Newhall Refinery restaurant manager. “We have limited reservations.”

To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant is introducing Valentine’s Day specials that will only be available for a limited time.

“The specials are created by (executive chef) Dustin Boole, which will only be available on Feb. 14 and 15,” said Wood.

In the past, reservations for dinner at Newhall Refinery filled quickly, so if you’d like to spend the holiday here, reserve today!

Newhall Refinery is located at 24258 Main Street, Santa Clarita.

Bella Cucina

Instead of spending a couple of thousand dollars on a trip to Italy, spread the holiday at the Italian restaurant Bella Cucina. Visit Santa Clarita’s own Italy at Bella Cucina, where couples can experience Italy in their own community.

“The design on the inside makes it feel like you’re in Italy,” said Marco Toumadi, general manager at Bella Cucina. “All the staff speaks fluent Italian to help create an overall Italian experience.”

Luca Luca Toumadi, executive chef at Bella Cucina, spends two weeks in Italy each year, and comes back with new recipes to add to the menu, Toumadi says.

“Everything is fresh from the bread to the pasta,” said Toumadi. “We will take care of you.”

Bella Cucina is located at 27911 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Salt Creek Grille

If you’re looking for an intimate, yet up-scale restaurant this Valentine’s Day, visit Salt Creek Grille. Instead of a stiff and controlled atmosphere, other fine dining restaurants radiate, Salt

Creek Grill transcends this narrative with their comfortable lodge-like feel.

“From our wood paneling, fireplace and soft lights— we create a warm and inviting atmosphere,” said Greg Amsler, Salt Creek Grille Valencia owner.

On Valentine’s Day, they will only be taking reservations for parties of more than seven.

“We want to serve as many people as we can,” Amsler adds.

Each Valentine’s Day, Salt Creek Grille fills to capacity, but with no reservations, all couples have an equal chance of scoring a table at this intimate establishment.

Salt Creek Grille is located at 24415 Town Center Drive no. 115, Valencia.