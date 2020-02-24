Bike rider, vehicle collide near College of the Canyons

First responders were called to a collision involving a vehicle and bicycle rider, near College of the Canyons on Monday afternoon.

The call came in near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Rockwell Canyon Road at 12:41 p.m., according to Leslie Lua, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman.

“It was a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved,” said Lua, adding that the call was more specifically a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.

No one was transported to the hospital, Lua said.

The incident was closed at 12:56 p.m..

The vehicle, a red four-door coupe, was seen parked on the eastbound side with the bicycle leaning up against a light pole. Those involved appeared to be cooperating with investigating Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel.