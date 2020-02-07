CalArts alum nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards

California Institute of the Arts alum Sergio Pablos could possibly take home an Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards in the category of Best Animated Feature for his animated film “Klaus.”

In the 19 years this category has been presented, CalArts alumni have won 12 Academy Awards. If Pablos wins, he will contribute an additional Oscar to the college’s list of achievements.

“Contributing to the creative economy, animated features directed by CalArts alumni have generated more than $48.8.25 billion in returns between 1985 and 2019,” said a CalArts news release.



“Klaus” is about “a selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker (who) form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it,” according to the Netflix website.

“The film is actually hand-drawn,” Pablos said in an interview with NPR. “I mean, we actually went old school with this one, and we called up all my old buddies that we used to work with. And we trained as many of the new artists to work in these mediums.”

The Christmas comedy-drama stars the voices of Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and J.K. Simmons as the main characters of the film.

Pablos is best known for his work in “Despicable Me” and “Rio” as a co-creator. Additionally, he’s worked as an artist for Disney and is credited on Disney hits like “Hercules,” “Tarzan” and more.

CalArts alumni are also nominated in other categories at this year’s Academy Awards with “Ford vs. Ferrari,” “Sister” and “Hair Love.”

The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled to be broadcast at 5 p.m. Sunday.