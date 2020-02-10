Castaic Area Town Council election slated for March 14

The special election to fill the vacant spot on the Castaic Area Town Council is slated for Saturday, March 14 at the Castaic Library.



Former councilmember Don Frost, who represented Region 5, resigned in January, prompting CATC members to find someone who can serve the remainder of Frost’s term until 2022.



The council is accepting applicants until Thursday, Feb. 13.



“Applicants have to be 18, registered to vote and have lived in the community for at least a year,” said Bob Lewis, Castaic Town Council president, in a previous interview. “There is also a $50 filing fee.”



Additionally, applicants need to submit a letter of interest and qualifications, including a contact phone number and email for correspondence, according to a Castaic Town Council Facebook post said.



Region 5 includes the area of Double C Ranch, Hidden Lake, Stonegate, North Lake, Castaic east of Interstate 5 and north of Lake Hughes Road, according to the Castaic Town Council website.



The election will be held in the Castaic Library on Sloan Canyon Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.



For more information, visit castaic town council.org.

