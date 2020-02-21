Chick-fil-A withdraws its application to build at former Boston Market location

Chick-fil-A is no longer looking to open its second Santa Clarita Valley location at the former Boston Market eatery, city of Santa Clarita officials said Friday.

The corporation has officially withdrawn its application following information the city’s Planning Division staff received about its disinterest in looking to build where the formerly occupied Boston Market operated on Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road, according to Jason Crawford, economic development director for the city.

“We would love for them to find another location for a second Chick-fil-A in Santa Clarita,” he said. “We have provided them with ideas for several other locations that have already been approved for drive-thrus as we’ve been working with them.”



Some of those locations include the Golden Valley Plaza and in the Copper Hill area, he said, adding that the fast-food corporation “(has) not given us any indication of where they might decide.”

Chick-fil-A did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The withdrawal comes after the city’s temporary ban on new restaurant drive-thrus to help prevent traffic hazards caused by long queuing lines often seen at operating fast-food establishments, such as In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A’s Valencia location.

On Tuesday, the Santa Clarita City Council is expected to consider extending the moratorium until Jan. 14, 2021 for new applications while city staff conduct research on ways to improve extensive queuing at restaurant drive-thru establishments.

“We are continuing to research what other cities have done,” said Crawford.

Throughout the temporary ban, developers that can demonstrate their proposals would not result in queuing of vehicles in driveway aprons or on adjacent public streets would be considered for permits and approvals, according to a city staff report.

The City Council is expected to reconvene Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at City Hall for a public hearing on the time extension and take a vote.